Ghana FA Elections: Kurt Okraku reveals plans of reviving colts football

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku says one of his core objectives if elected as President of the Ghana Football Association will be to revive grassroots football.

Colts football in Ghana has been totally non-existent in recent years, leading to the downward spiral of the quality of talents unearthed for the junior national teams.

At the GFA presidential debate, the first of it's kind, the Dreams FC Executive Chairman disclosed he would ensure the setting up of games centers for young talents, which will attract attention and grow the interest of the game at the very basic level.

"The goal is to set up Game Centres that will bring together the clubs at specific zones. The Game Centres would have upgrades pitches, footballs, the basics that will aid the players and this will attract the fans," he said.

"Once fans gather the media would also be interested. More coverage means corporate world will also begin commerce and then the product called Colts football will gain value again. We must create products out of it & financing of the basics like boots, good pitches would be key."

Okraku tipped as favourite to win the contest comes up against Lawyers George Ankoma and Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and former GFA Veeps Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie.