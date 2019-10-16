Ghana FA Elections: Lawyer Kweku Eyiah tips George Afriyie for GFA top seat

Ghana Football Association Executive Council aspirant, Kwaku Eyiah has tipped Ghana FA presidential candidate George Afriyie to win in the upcoming presidential elections to be held on 24 October, 2019.

According to Lawyer Kwaku Eyiah, who has thrown his support at George Afriyie said, he was promised of a vice-president role by some aspirants which he declined, but accepted to join George Afriyie team due to the respect accorded him by the former GFA Vice President.

“George Afriyie reached out to me and ask me if I will indeed and I said no so he asked me to come and join him his camp and help which i agreed and I decided to help him . We have been sharing ideas and working together”, he told Happy FM

“I preferred George Afriyie and that’s no secret. Somewhere in 2018 people thought I was going for the presidency so they saw me as a threat to them and their preferred candidate. None of them reached out to me to find out if it was true or not”

“I had a social media discussion with someone and I told the person that I won’t contest so the person did the story before others came approaching me but I told them that I am now in George Afriyie’s camp because he gave me that respect by reaching out to me when there was rumors that I was going for the presidency. I had people promising me of making me the Vice President should I join them but I said no”, he revealed.

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah is hoping to make it on to the Executive Council seat of the Football Association and has promised to embark on a lot of reforms to change the face of Division One League.