Ghana FA Elections: Lindford Asamoah knocks Nana Budu to "retirement" to clinch Eastern region FA seat

Linford Asamoah produced an amazing technical knock-out to defeat Nana Budu 103-9 to clinch the Eastern region FA seat.

The young and dynamic football administrator underline his growing popularity by dishing out an impressive results against the aged Budu in Koforidua on Friday.

Asamoah becomes one of the youngest administrators to assume the top position in the Eastern region.

An aide-de-camp to deceased former regional FA boss A.A Lawah, Asamoah will takes over the reigns of his former to continue with grassroots development.

He has delivered a knock-out blow to Nana Budu which effectively sends him into retirement.