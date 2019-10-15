Ghana FA Elections: My target is to develop colts and juvenile football- Alhaji Grunsah 

Ghana FA Executive Council aspirant, Alhaji Karim Grunsah has targeted colts and juvenile football as areas he will like the Football Association to develop.

According to the experienced football administrator, Ghana football can get better only when colts and juvenile football is revived.

“My focus will be on the improvement and development of Juvenile and Colts football which is the foundation of Ghana football. Colts football is currently in a mess and we need to bring it back to the top”, he told Happy FM.

The President of King Faisal, revealed this will be his third time contesting for a position at the Ghana Football Association and hopes to be considered this time around by the delegates in the upcoming elections.

“I want to share my experience that is why I am contesting for the Executive Council position .This is the third time and I will be contesting for a position at the Ghana Football Association elections. I will urge all the delegates in the First Division to consider me for the position. I will always stand for the truth”.

Alhaji Grunsah also revealed that disqualified Ghana FA presidential candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku informed him of his decision to petition the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS), FIFA and CAF over his disqualification.

“Palmer confirmed to me he feels cheated and will send the case to CAS”