Ghana FA Elections: Nana Yaw Amponsah big winner in regional polls

Ghana Football Associates Presidential candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah, is said to have won big in the Regional Football Association Elections.

Information coming through indicates that nearly 60% of the candidates backed by Nana Yaw Amponsah won their seats at the RFA elections.

The 60% according to the source are members of the NYA team and campaigning for his election when delegates go to the polls on Friday,October 25.

Amponsah is considered the dark horse in the race and ranked among the top two ahead of the elections.

The development means Amponsah, has about 12 of the 20 RFA votes for the presidential elections already in the bag.

The Phar Rangers Capo is one of the six candidates seeking for the GFA top job at the elections which is scheduled to take place on October 25.

Meanwhile five out of the six contestants will test their mettle in a debate put together by the Ghana Football Association, Global Media Alliance and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation on Monday October 21st.

Candidates who have confirmed their participation are Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt E.S Okraku, Fred Papoe, Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah.