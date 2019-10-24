Ghana FA Elections: No clear favourite as all ten RFA members seek just two exco positions

All ten Regional Football Association chairmen are vying for the two slots in the Executive Committee election.

The newly elected regional officials are all seeking a place in the highest decision body of the FA as the transitioning into a new administration continues.

This morning at the Ghana Football Association secretariat, the vote for the new Executive Committee will be held.

The Executive Council elections is the second step towards constituting a football administration following the Regional FA elections held last week.

The third step will be election of president which has been scheduled for Friday.

The Executive Council will be made of five representatives elected by the Premier League Clubs, three representatives elected by the Division One Clubs and one woman elected by the Women's Elite Clubs.

There will also be two RFA Chairmen elected by the ten regional chairmen.