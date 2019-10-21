Ghana FA Elections: Normalisastion Committee responds to CAS over Palmer disqualification

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee has responded to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning their decision to disqualify Wilfred Osei Kwaku popularly known as Palmer from the upcoming elections.

The NC acting as the Elections Committee sent their response before the deadline given by CAS which is Monday, October 21, 2019 (12:00 GMT).

Palmer, who was disqualified from the presidential race for breaching Article 33 (5) of the GFA regulation which relates to player transfers and his comments over the term 'unclassified' payments, filed a petition at CAS after an unsuccessful appeal at NC.

He also requested CAS to place an injunction on the elections. This is after reporting the NC to FIFA, CAF and Sports Ministry.

But CAS wrote to NC seeking their response before ruling on the case.

With the NC's response, CAS is expected to deliver its ruling before the elections which is scheduled for Friday, October 25.

Palmer was among seven individuals who filed to contest for the GFA presidential position but his disqualification has reduced the number to six.

They are former vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe as well as former Executive Committee member Kurt Okraku, former Fifa intermediary Nana Yaw Amponsah, Lawyer Ankomah Mensah and Lawyer Amanda Clinton.