The Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee has proposed an 18 team Premier League starting from the next season.

The NC has suggested that Great Olympics and King Faisal be included in the upcoming season.

However, the decision is being contested with delegates set to agree or disagree with the proposal.

The proposal was raised at the elective congress which sets the tone for the main election.

The Ghana Premier League has been played with 16 teams for over two decades now.