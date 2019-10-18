Ghana FA Elections: Osei Tutu Agyeman 'Kotoro' retains Ashanti Region FA seat

Osei Tutu Agyeman popularly known as Kotoro has retained Ashanti Region FA chairmanship position following the elections on Friday morning.

Kotoro beat competition from retired referee Osei Nsiah.

He polled 41 votes compared to Nsiah's 29 to retain his seat.

Prior to the elections, he received endorsement from 49 of the 56 division two clubs in the region entitled to vote, representing 87.5% of the entire delegates.

The calm looking football administrator is the brain behind the success story of football in the Ashanti region, which has led to the region maintaining two Premier League clubs, and 5 division one league clubs.