Ghana FA Elections: Ralph Gyambrah wins Brong Ahafo FA seat

Published on: 18 October 2019

Ralph Gyambrah has been elected the new Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association chairman after defeating Dr. Anto in one of the keenly contested seat. 

Gyambrah will oversee the running of the Region's football for the next four years.

He beat Dr. Anto by just five votes after gaining 52 votes to his rivals 47.

The  Regional Football Association elections is currently ongoing across the nation with delegates choosing their leaders post the Nyantakyi era.

The GFA President election will come off on October 25th, where the likes of George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku and George Ankoma will be vying for the top job.

 

 

