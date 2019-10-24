Ghana FA Elections: Randy Abbey, Mark Addo and Anim Addo to represent Division One on GFA Exco

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey and two others have been voted as representatives of Division One League on the GFA Executive Commitee.

Randy Abbey is joined by Mark Addo and Samuel Anim Addo on the executive committee of the next Ghana Football Association.

The C.E.O of Kpando Hearts of Lions pulled 26 votes, followed by Mark Addo who gained 25 votes with Samuel Anim Addo collecting 19 votes.

Veteran football administrator Alhaji Grusah shockingly missed out on a seat on the GFA Exco after getting only 9 votes.

Lawyer Kwaku Ayiah surprising managed to get only seven votes joining the likes of Gideon Ofousu, Justice Boison and Erick Oppong as candidates to lose out on a place on the exco.

Earlier today, Madam Habiba Attah was voted to represent women's football at the executive committee with Linford Asamoah winning the seat to represent the Regional FA chairmen. One more seat for the RFA will be confirmed tomorrow after Salifu Zida and Robert Duncan were tied in the elections.

The Executive Council elections is the second step towards constituting a new football administration following the Regional FA elections held last week.

The third step will be election of president which has been scheduled for Friday.