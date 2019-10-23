Ghana FA Elections: Randy Abbey reiterates support to Fred Pappoe ahead of elections

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Randy Abbey has reiterated his support to Fred Pappoe to become the next FA president.

Pappoe is among six candidates cleared by Vetting Committee to contest the October 25 elections.

According to Mr Abbey — who is seeking to be elected onto the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association — the Great Olympics chief has the clouts to fix the broken football system in the country during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.

“Fred Pappoe is my preferred candidate and I said that on countless occasions.”

Mr. Abbey also implored candidates desist from using vulgar language during their campaign in order to create a friendly atmosphere ahead of much-anticipated elections.

“As candidates, we should be mindful and guided by our utterances during campaigning,” Randy Abbey stated on Happy FM.