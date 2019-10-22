Ghana FA Elections: Robert Duncan and Osei Tutu-Agyemang in pole position to secure EXCO slots

Popular Central and Ashanti regions FA chairmen Robert Otieku Duncan and Osei Tutu-Agyemang are the overwhelming favourites to win seats on the Executive Council respectively, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Duncan, who was elected by popular acclamation will contest one of the two slots available from the regional block.

The 10 regions will be split into two zones - Southern and Northern with five votes each to determine the two aspirants that will represent the regional block on the powerful council.

Both Duncan and Osei Tutu-Agyemang are largely viewed as the overwhelming favourites to secure seats on the council, election watchers have predicted.

The two personalities exude pedigree, credibility, integrity and experience to sit on the council and formulate policies for Ghanaian football.

Duncan is the founder of Cape Coast-based Soccer Intellectual Football Club (both men and women).

They are seen as the most popular personalities to clinch a seat with the election set to take place on Thursday October 24.

The duo are believed to have received ringing endorsement from their respective blocks.