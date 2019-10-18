Ghana FA Elections: Salifu Shaibu Zida re-elected as Upper East RFA chairman

Salifu Shaibu Zida has been re-elected as the Chairman for the Upper East Regional Football Association chairman.

He received an overwhelming majority of votes from the 32 delegates that took part in the election.

Zida won the seat by 24 votes representing 75 percent while his competitor Atiah junior got 8 votes representing 25 percent in the Upper East Regional Football Association elections which took place on Friday.

Salifu Zida prior to the elections in an interview said he hopes to effect changes as Upper East Regional FA boss.“I am contesting again because I love football .Football is my passion and I believe I still I have the capacity to serve my people. I have been able to support the some of the teams financially. I promised the region of premiership which I did. I don’t have failures”, he told Happy Sports.

Salifu Zida took office as the chairman of the Upper East RFA in 2011 and will serving in his third time as Chairman for the region.