Ghana FA Elections: Samuel Aboabire wins Greater Accra FA seat

Samuel Aboabire has clinched the Greater Accra Football Association seat, fending off competition from his closest challenger Eugene Jacquaye.

He polled 73 votes to become the new leader of the association.

It was expected to be a keenly contested election, but the Ghana Under-20 team manager coasted to sweet victory on Friday.

It appears Aboabire's popularity within the circles paid off in a grand style to replace Nii Kormeite Doku for the next four years.

Promising administrator Eugene Jacquaye was left gasping for breadth in what turned out to be lopsided election.

Rev Emmanuel Ankamah and Dr Albert Arthur all failed to make an impact.