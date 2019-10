Simon Ehomah has been elected as the new chairman of the Western Regional Football Association.

Ehomah who will take over from won the seat with 41 votes, followed by James Asiedu Kaniyah with 28 votes and Mark Bismark Owusu with 26 votes.

The bankroller for Basake Holy Royals had 41 votes out of the 101 total votes cast in the election and will take over the mantle from Kojo Yankah for the next four years.