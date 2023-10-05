Ghana FA elections take place today in Tamale

Today, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to hold its elections at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

This pivotal event will determine the new leadership for the next four years.

Despite facing legal challenges, including threats from disqualified presidential aspirant George Afriyie, the elections proceed as scheduled.

Originally slated for September, they were postponed due to an injunction filed by King Faisal. While the matter is still pending in court and is expected to be heard on October 12, the GFA is forging ahead with the electoral process.

Delegates, fans, and a FIFA delegation tasked with monitoring the elections have all arrived safely in the Northern regional capital, alongside the candidates themselves. The relocation of Ghanaian football operations to Tamale, as announced by the GFA, underscores the significance of these elections.

The key contests will be for the presidency, where the incumbent, Kurt Okraku, is running unopposed following Afriyie's disqualification for failing to secure the necessary club signatures to endorse his candidacy. Additionally, delegates will decide the composition of the influential Executive Council, with former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, Randy Abbey, and others vying for positions.

Agenda for the Day:

9:00 am - Opening Prayer

Roll Call

Declaration confirming Congress compliance with Statutes

Approval of the Agenda

Handover of Congress to GFA Elections Committee

Announcement of Election Procedure by GFA Elections Committee

Election of GFA President

Election of Executive Council Member (1 Women’s Premier League Representative)

Election of Executive Council Members (3 Division One League Representatives)

Election of Executive Council Members (5 Premier League Representatives)

Swearing in of President and Executive Council Members

Brief speech by the elected President

Closing Prayer

These elections represent a critical moment in the future of Ghanaian football, and the GFA is committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent process.