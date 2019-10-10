Ghana FA Elections: Team Palmer petitions FIFA and CAF over leaked Dr Kofi Amoah audio 

Spokesperson for Team Palmer, Ebo Appiah, has disclosed that they have sent a petition to FIFA and CAF over a secretly recorded audio of Ghana FA Normalisation Committee president Dr Kofi Amoah on his decision to deliberately disqualify their candidate from the elections.

In the said audio circulating in the media, Dr Kofi Amoah had indicated he will deal with Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer an aspirant for the Ghana FA presidency for his refusal to pay a 10 per cent transfer fee of his player Joseph Painstil from Ferencvarosi to Belgium club Genk to the Ghana FA.

“We have petitioned FIFA and CAF with Dr Kofi Amoah’s audio. We are always one step ahead of them", Ebo Appiah told Happy FM after their Appeal was rejected by the Elections Committee.

“We have different strategies every single day. Whatever we will do everything to make sure Palmer is not cheated".

Ebo threatened the Normalisation Committee over their deliberate action to disqualify their candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku from the presidential race.

“Lawyer Naa Odofoley should expect hers. Naa Odofoley and Dr Kofi Amoah want war and they will have it squarely. Sammy Kuffour is not part because he’s quietly minding his business”

“It’s now show time since they want us to dance to the same song. We knew what they wanted to do so we were waiting for them. There are more tapes that we will release.”

He further said they are going to face the Normalisation Committee squarely.

“What the Normalisation committee is doing is just nonsense. Lawyer Naa Odofoley thinks she is all powerful. Nobody is afraid of her that she must know .It’s about we tell them our peace because it is getting out of hand.”

“Everyone has now seen how Dr Kofi Amoah and lawyer Naa Odofoley are disgracing themselves. Lawyer Naa Odofoley is a disgrace. People are calling on our lawyers to drop the case because the conspiracy is big but will continue with the legal process and seek justice.”

“What they are doing it’s not fair and they should not treat people like this. Nobody should accuse us of delaying football in the country when there are no footballing activities in this country.”

Last week, the GFA Normalisation Committee disqualified Palmer from the presidential race for breaching Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA regulations which relates to player transfers which he appealed against on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The Normalisation committee released a statement stating they have rejected the appeal over his qualification from the upcoming GFA elections on grounds that it was filed at a time later than the window permitted .