Ghana FA elections: Vetting committee to begin sitting on Thursday following initial screening of aspirants

The Vetting Committee for the 2019 GFA Elections will begin sittings on Thursday September 26, 2019 to vet aspirants who have passed initial screening by the Elections Committee (NC) following the close of nominations on Friday September 20, 2019.

At the close of nominations, 52 people filed to contest for various positions. The breakdown is as follows:

1. GFA President - 7 aspirants.

2. Premier League Representatives on Executive Council - 7 aspirants contesting for 5 positions.

3. Division One League Representatives on Executive Council - 9 aspirants contesting for 3 positions.

4. Regional Football Association Chairmen - 25 aspirants contesting for 10 positions in 10 regions (and 2 slots on the Executive Council).

5. Women’s Representative on Executive Council - 4 aspirants contesting for 1 position.

Out of the 52 people who filed their nominations, a number of them contesting for various positions, failed initial screening by the Elections Committee following their inability to satisfy all requirements.

The affected aspirants have been contacted and given up to 4 p.m. on Thursday September 26, 2019 to satisfy all requirements. Their nominations would be nullified if they fail to meet all the requirements by the deadline given them.

Meanwhile, due to the large number of aspirants, the vetting period has been extended to Friday October 4 to afford the Vetting Committee enough time to comprehensively screen all aspirants.

The NC wishes to express its appreciation for the cooperation of all stakeholders so far and wish to encourage continuous positive exhibition of the camaraderie necessary for the football reformation process being undertaken

We wish all aspirants well.

SIGNED

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Credit: Ghanafa.org