Ghana FA Elections: Yahaya Biyad retains Upper West seat

Incumbent Alhaji Yahaya Biyad has retained his seat as chairman of the Upper West Region Football Association.

All 37 eligible voters were present at the congress but one was not able to vote.

The election was keenly contested as Alhaji Biyad needed a difference of just three votes to reclaim the chairmanship position.

Alhaji Biyad got 16 out of the 36 votes cast whilst Alhaji Baba Ahmed Pele had 13 votes with retired referee and now chief Dejang-Naa Seidu Bomison getting 7 votes.

Alhaji Daud Yahaya Saadugu Biyad is a business man and a football administrator in the region.

Owner of Trinity Gas Oil in the Upper West Region and the bank roller of division two club Biyad 77 Stars in the region

He has been the RFA Chairman for the past 13 years and will be in charge for the next four years