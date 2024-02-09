Ghana FA Elite Football Academy takes shape, Kumasi next in line

The Ghana Football Association's Elite Football Academy is taking shape, with Kumasi set to be the next city to host the program.

The initiative has already launched successfully in Winkogo, Upper East Region, with former Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah appointed as the Director of the Ghana FA Elite Training Academy.

The GFA has partnered with schools in three football zones to establish academies, where junior high school players will be screened and placed in senior high schools in selected areas.

This is part of the GFA's plan to restore Ghana's status as an African football powerhouse, as stated by President Kurt Okraku.

The GFA Elite Academy, combined with the FIFA Talent Identification and Development program, seeks to identify and develop the best football talents aged 15-16 who might otherwise go undiscovered in Ghana.

The academy will provide comprehensive education alongside elite football development, collaborating with top schools in each region.

The concept is open to both boys and girls and will be replicated in the Ashanti Region (middle belt) and Greater Accra Region (south coast).

Essentially, the GFA will scout for exceptional talents at a young age, provide professional football training, and make them available to all clubs and national teams in Ghana.