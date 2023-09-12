Ghana FA Ex.Co member Fred Acheampong enrols on IOC masters course

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Fred Acheampong is among high profile administrators who have enrolled on the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Masters in Sport Organization Management.

The programme, run by University of Ottawa, received 80 applications and qualified candidates were selected by an international panel of academic experts.

Over the next ten months, the Olympic Committee Treasurer will look to acquire professional skills in the classroom in order to transition influence sports in his country.

''This is an IOC Scholarship from the Olympic Solidarity with support from the Ghana Olympic Committee and I must express my gratitude to the President, Secretary-General and Board for giving me this opportunity to acquire knowledge,'' Acheampong, former AshantiGold CEO, told GHANASoccernet.com.

The MEMOS course comprises seven week-long sessions staged in major global cities of four countries, with each session examining Governance, Strategic Management, HR Management, Leadership & Change Management , Financial Management and Marketing Management.

The first session is currently taking place in Lausanne, Switzerland, and will end on 13 September.

The second module will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina 2024 and that will be held in February to be followed by the third in May 2024 in Vaduz - Liechtenstein. The Greek capital Athens will hold the final session in September 2024.

At the end of the programme, Acheampong will have to complete a research project relating to his working environment.

Acheampong, who is also a CAF General Coordinator, will be seeking re-election onto the Ghana FA Executive Council in the upcoming poll.