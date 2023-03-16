Ghana FA ExCo member defends Chris Hughton's omission of home-based players in Black Stars squad 

Ghana FA Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has backed the list released by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Angola which does not involve any home-based player.

Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for the doubleheader dominated by 70 percent of the squad that were at the 2022 World Cup.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad who were the two home-based players to have made the squad prior to the tournament were missing in the recent call up.

Nana Oduro Sarfo in an interview has defended the current squad selection by the head coach stating players are called based on their consistent performances at club.

According to him, the foreign-based players have more quality than the home-based players.

“Most of the players out there [in the squad], some came from the U-23. I have nothing against the selection of players, all I want is Ghana to win the game [against Angola],” he told Joy Sports.

“Black Stars call-ups are based on your performance for a period. If we have so many players in Europe and their performances are good juxtaposed against the local players here, they are a shade ahead of them, what do you want us to do?” he quizzed.

The Black Stars will face Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 24 before travelling for the reverse fixture on March 27.