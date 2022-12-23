Ghana FA ExCo member Fred Acheampong denies denigrating Otto Addo

Frederick Acheampong has denied allegations that he denigrated former Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council member is alleged to have said that the Black Stars' early exit from the World Cup was primarily due to the incompetence of the Borussia Dortmund scout.

However, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Acheampong expressed surprise at how he was taken out of context and wondered why some media outlets would go to the extent of tarnishing his reputation.

“My wish was that Otto Addo didn’t leave so that he would learn from the mistakes he made in the Portugal, South Korea and the Uruguay games. If you give him these same games to play again I’m sure he wouldn’t repeat those mistakes again,” he explained.

“That is what Senegal did with Aliou Cisse. When they gave the team to him initially he made mistakes but over the years he has gained experience,” he noted.

“I was asked whether I was happy with what I saw and I said I feel that, for instance, in our game against Portugal the coach made some instant substitutions after we equalised which, I think, brought the momentum of the team down and Portugal capitalised on that to beat us.

“Even in our last game against Uruguay, I didn’t expect to see Baba Rahman because I saw Gideon Mensah who played in our second game and we won, so Ghanaians were expecting that he would start,” he pointed out.

“So, when I saw Baba Rahman I asked people close to the team and I was told that the coach said he wanted to attack and Baba Rahman was the best left-back when it comes to offensive play,” he added.

He praised coach Addo for his outstanding efforts, which resulted in the senior national team's improvement over the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, where Ghana exited the group stage without winning a single game.

“If you compare this team to the one at the AFCON it is clear that there has been a massive improvement and I think that he’s worked a lot on the team than when we went to the AFCON because at the AFCON we couldn’t even win one game. But at the World Cup, at least, we won a game.