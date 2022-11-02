Ghana FA ExCo member Randy Abbey reveals secret about Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member Randy Abbey has urged Ghanaians to support Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and revealed one secret about the gaffer.

According to Randy Abbey, Otto Addo is always focused on tactics before and after games. He reads books and watches games to prepare himself, especially when on a flight.

"If you’ve ever on a flight with Otto Addo either from the game to Ghana, or wherever he is coming from, he is always spending his time on his laptop and reading books on tactics,” Abbey told Joy Sports.

The former Ghana international qualified the Black Stars for their fourth World Cup and is hoping to make an impression.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in a tough group.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to start on November 20.