Ghana FA ExCo members meet with Women's Premier League clubs

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council recently convened a meeting with Chief Executive Officers and representatives from all twenty Women's Premier League clubs in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss proposed amendments to the GFA Statutes 2019 and other matters pertaining to the development of women's football.

Key areas of discussion included representation at Congress, the allocation of a Women's football seat on the Executive Council, and the exploration of novel ideas for the advancement of women's football in Ghana.

The meeting was chaired by President Kurt Edwin Okraku and attended by Vice President Mark Addo, along with several Executive Council members including Habiba Atta Forson, Dr. Randy Abbey, George Amoako, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong, Alhaji Salifu Zida, and Linford Asamoah Boadu.

During the meeting, representatives from the twenty Women's Premier League clubs had the opportunity to share their inputs and suggestions with the Executive Council. These contributions will be carefully considered as part of the ongoing efforts to formulate policies for the development and growth of women's football in the country.

In addition to this meeting, the Executive Council has scheduled similar engagements with the 48 Division One League clubs on Wednesday, followed by a meeting with the Premier League clubs on Tuesday, June 13.

These sessions aim to gather feedback, insights, and recommendations from all stakeholders in Ghanaian football to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to decision-making.