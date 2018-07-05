Ghana FA Exco petitions FIFA

The Ghana Football Association Executive Committee has petitioned the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) over recent brouhaha in Ghana Football after the investigative documentary by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The decision taken was made yesterday after their meeting.

A statement released Tuesday, July 4, 2018, by the Sports Ministry, revealed that a government delegation, led by Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, met with officials of the world football management body in Zurich, Switzerland, to adopt interim measures for the administration of football in Ghana.

The parties also agreed that, pending the institution of definite interim measures for the administration of football in the country, Dr Kofi Amoah and Coach Oti Akenteng, have been mandated to constitute a Liaison Team with FIFA and CAF for football affairs in Ghana.

The team will seek to restore normalcy to the country’s football following the exposition of corruption in the administration of the game by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Amoah will be assisted by Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng, with the duo tasked to facilitate the running of football in the country on the interim.

Read the letter below:

Signed Formal Petition by the GFA to FIFA