Ghana FA Executive Committee member attributes success of Medeama and Dreams FC to hard work and preparation

Ghana FA Executive Council member Eugene Nobel Noel has credited the success of Ghana's representatives in this season's CAF club competitions to their diligent work and thorough preparation.

Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams FC are the two teams representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.

Notably, both clubs have advanced to the group stage of their respective competitions.

It is worth mentioning that both teams are making their debut appearances in these competitions.

Eugene Nobel Noel expressed his views during the MTN FA Cup preliminary stage draw.

He stated, "For a long time, we (Ghana) have not been able to reach there (group stage), so I must say with hard work and good preparation, I think the clubs have been able to get there. So all that I ask is that in the future, our clubs prepare adequately for Africa, and when we do that, we will be where we want to reach."