Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong wins NPP Primaries in Ahafo Ano South East

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has taken a significant step towards realizing his parliamentary ambition. On Saturday, he emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Ahafo Ano South East constituency, defeating four other aspirants.

Acheampong secured an impressive 164 votes, outpolling his nearest rival, Obeng Boateng, who managed 88 votes. John Wesley Owusu Boateng came third with 82 votes, followed by Emmanuel Osei Boateng with 76 votes, and Roy Gyeabour Antwi, who received 29 votes.

The victory marks a significant milestone in Acheampong's political career, setting him up for a potential showdown with other candidates in the 2024 general elections. If successful, he will become a member of parliament, representing the people of Ahafo Ano South East.

However, Acheampong's path to parliament may not be without obstacles. As a prominent figure in Ghanaian football, he faces the challenge of balancing his responsibilities as a member of the GFA Executive Council and his duties as a CAF official. Moreover, the demands of campaigning for a parliamentary seat are likely to be intense, requiring a significant amount of time and energy.

Despite these challenges, Acheampong appears undeterred, focusing on the opportunity to serve his country and contribute to its development. In a statement, he expressed gratitude to the delegates and members of the NPP in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency for their support, promising to work tirelessly to ensure victory in the upcoming elections.

Acheampong's success in the primary election has generated excitement within the football fraternity, with many congratulating him on his achievement. His ambition to join parliament has sparked debate, however, with some questioning how he will juggle his roles in football administration with the demands of being a lawmaker.