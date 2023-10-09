Ghana FA Executive Council members sworn into office

The newly elected members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council have officially assumed their roles, taking their oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony held on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The ceremony took place at the inaugural meeting convened by the Council.

Present at this historic gathering were notable figures, including President Kurt Okraku, Mark Addo, Dr Ransford Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Eugene Nobel Amon Noel, and Gideon Fosu.

These individuals affixed their signatures to both the Oath of Office and the Oath of Confidentiality as part of their solemn commitment to serve in their respective capacities.

It's worth noting that Kwesi Appiah, another key figure within the GFA, was conspicuously absent, but this absence was in line with the authorisation of the GFA President.

The Elective Congress that culminated in these appointments took place in Tamale last week, marking a significant step forward in the governance of football in Ghana.