Ghana FA expands Elite Football Academy program to Ashanti and Greater Accra regions

Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to expand its Elite Football Academy system to the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, after a successful launch in Winkogo, Upper East region.

The program, in collaboration with select Senior High Schools, aims to establish academies across the country, identifying and developing talented young players at the junior high school level.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku, highlighted the importance of grassroots development in reviving Ghana's football fortunes.

"Our Black Stars can only become strong by starting from the grassroots. We need to identify talents at the U-15, U-20, and eventually, the Black Stars level," he stressed.

To achieve this, the GFA is working closely with FIFA, introducing a talent identification program, which has already been piloted in Accra and will soon be rolled out in the Ashanti region.

Exceptional talents discovered through this initiative will be enrolled in the GFA Elite Football Academies, providing them with professional training and exposure to clubs and national teams.

The program is open to both male and female players and will be replicated in the Ashanti Region (middle belt) and Greater Accra Region (south coast).

By scouting for young talents and offering specialized coaching, the GFA seeks to create a steady pipeline of skilled players for Ghana's football teams.