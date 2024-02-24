Ghana FA expresses gratitude for massive support despite Black Queens' defeat in Olympic qualifier

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its gratitude to all supporters who turned out in great numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium to rally behind the Black Queens in their Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

Despite a courageous effort from Ghana, the match ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for the visiting Copper Queens of Zambia, courtesy of a goal by Racheal Kundananji in the 18th minute.

Looking ahead to the second leg of the third-round qualifier scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Ndola, the GFA called for continued support and unwavering belief in the Black Queens.

The statement acknowledged the significant contributions of the government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the National Sports Authority for their continuous support.

The GFA expressed appreciation for the media's vital role in securing massive turnout during Friday's match and recognized the incredible support of the fans and students who thronged the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Black Queens.

The statement also thanked the technical team, playing body, and management of the Black Queens for their resilience despite the match being played on a working day.

Despite the 1-0 home loss, the GFA assured Ghanaians that the team would go all out in the second leg in their quest to make the final round of qualifiers for the Olympics.

The statement concluded with a patriotic sentiment, "God bless Ghana, and continue to make our Nation GREAT AND STRONG!!!"