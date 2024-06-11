Ghana FA expresses gratitude for support after Black Stars' victory over CAR

The Ghana Football Association has expressed its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Ghanaians for their massive support following the Black Stars' 4-3 win over the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Jordan Ayew put Ghana ahead with an early penalty, but the Black Stars trailed 2-1 at the break after the visitors took advantage of defensive frailties.

The Crystal Palace forward netted twice in the second half, and the West Africans eventually saw out a win to go top of Group I, with Louis Mafouta’s treble for CAR in vain.

"We would like to thank the Government, President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice H.E Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, our sponsors/partners and the National Sports Authority for their continuous support," the GFA wrote on its website.

"The media was extremely vital as the undiluted coverage helped to secure the maximum points during Monday’s match, and for that, we are grateful."

"We also want to recognise the incredible support of the Kumasi fans, the students, and people from other parts of the country who thronged the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to support the Black Stars."

"The technical team led by Otto Addo, the Thomas Partey-led playing body, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, the management of the Black Stars, and by extension the entire GFA are extremely grateful for the massive show of love and support to the team despite the match being played on a working day."

"Finally, we would like to assure Ghanaians that the team will continue to leave everything on the pitch by fighting for the points in our remaining matches to ensure our qualification to yet another FIFA World Cup."

Ghana will return to action in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, facing Chad and Madagascar.