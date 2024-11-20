Ghana FA extends best wishes to injured Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after successful surgery

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended a goodwill message to injured Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following his successful surgery in England.

The Leicester City winger suffered an injury during Ghana's crucial match against Angola in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers last Thursday, leading to his substitution in the first half.

As a result, Issahaku was unable to participate in Ghana’s final Group F game against Niger and travelled to England for further assessment and treatment.

In a post on Instagram today, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku confirmed that his surgery had been a success, expressing his gratitude for the support.

"All glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful, and I just want to tell you that I am okay. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes," he wrote.

Reacting to the development, the Ghana FA through the official Black Stars page on X has wished the forward a speedy recovery.

The statement urged Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to come back stronger after the injury.

“Wishing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku a speedy recovery after successful surgery. Come back stronger, Fatawu,” the post said.