Ghana FA extends congratulations to Andre Ayew on 100th Premier League appearance

Published on: 26 May 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent warm congratulations to Andre Ayew, the national team captain, on reaching his 100th Premier League appearance.

The GFA praised Ayew for achieving this significant milestone, which began on August 8, 2015, during his time at Swansea City, where he faced Chelsea FC. Since then, Ayew has continued his Premier League journey, representing West Ham United and currently plying his trade at Nottingham Forest.

In a statement released by the GFA, they expressed their pride in Ayew's accomplishments and commended his dedication to the sport.

They said, "Big congratulations to our captain Andre Ayew on his 100th Premier League appearance. This milestone began at Swansea City on August 8, 2015, against Chelsea FC - later moved to West Ham United and now Nottingham Forest. We are proud of you!"

 

Ayew, known for his exceptional skills and leadership qualities, has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian football. His contributions to the national team and his successful career in various Premier League clubs have earned him widespread recognition and admiration.

The 34-year-old is Ghana's most capped player with 113 appearances and scored 24 goals.

 

