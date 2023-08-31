Ghana FA extends transfer window deadline to September 8

The Ghana FA has announced that the main registration window for the 2023/24 league season will officially close after the new deadline date on Friday, September 8, 2023, at exactly 11:59 pm.

This follows a decision by the Ghana FA to extend the deadline for the registration window.

The payment wallets will be closed to clubs on Monday, September 4, 2023, and any payment sent beyond this deadline cannot be loaded to the wallets of the clubs.

Clubs are to kindly note that there will not be any further extension of the deadline.

The window was opened by the Ghana FA in accordance with the GFA's Regulations for respective competitions which makes provisions for the opening of the main Registration window before the start of every football calendar. Clubs are informed to take note of the deadline accordingly