Ghana FA extends well wishes to three Black Stars players recovering from injury

Published on: 13 February 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed their concern for three Black Stars players who have recently suffered injuries.

Elisha Owusu and Alidu Seidu were both ruled out of action for several weeks due to their injuries.

Unfortunately, the number of injured players rose to three before SC Freiburg faced off against Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga.

SC Freiburg announced that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh had sustained a cruciate ligament injury before the game.

The Ghana FA took to social media to send their well wishes and support to the three injured players.

 

