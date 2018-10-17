Ghana FA General Secretary Isaac Addo resigns on health grounds

Mr Isaac Addo has relinquished his position as General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association on health grounds.

This was revealed by the Normalisation Committee, mandated to run the GFA at a press conference held at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday.

A member of the NC, Naa Odofoley Nortey, said Mr Addo intimated to the four-man committee that he had some health challenges and therefore needed some time off to seek medical attention.

She explained that since the issue had to do with health, the NC readily granted him permission in order to seek treatment.

It is, however, not clear whether Mr Addo will return to his post after his recovery.

Naa Odofoley said in his absence, his deputy, Mr Alex Asante, who doubles as the International Relations Officer, would act as the head of the secretariat.

In view of that, Mr Addo was conspicuously missing at yesterday’s event.

However, Mr Addo was present at the inauguration of the Dr Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee at the GFA Conference Room last month.

Until announcement, rumours were rife that Mr Addo, who served under the former FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, had been replaced by the NC due to his allegiance to his former boss.