'Ghana FA had a lot of talks with Dortmund' - Otto Addo admits difficult return

Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed his excitement to be back at the helm of the senior national team.

Addo had resigned as Black Stars coach in December 2022 following the team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup, after a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their final Group H match.

He insisted that his resignation was in line with his existing contractual terms with German side Dortmund, rather than a result of the match.

Addo initially took over the Black Stars coaching job in February after the dismissal of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac.

Now, he returns with a long-term commitment, having signed a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.

"I'm really really excited, happy to be back. It was not easy but the FA had a lot of talk with Dortmund and even though I still have one more year contract, we managed to get out and I'm happy to be home and I'm back home now.

"I'm really really excited, I'm looking forward to the first match, (it) will be difficult, very, very difficult especially as we are some points behind the first place, and as you know only the first-placed will qualify, tough situation but yea, I'm looking forward for the game and I think we will manage it," said Otto Addo shortly before announcing his squad.

Otto Addo named a 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The team will begin camping on Thursday, May 30. Ghana will face Mali on June 6 before taking on the Central African Republic on June 10.