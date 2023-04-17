Ghana FA hail clubs praised for constructing their own pitches

Some clubs in both the Ghana Premier League and lower tiers have been lauded by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for building their own pitches and training centres to ease the burden on the few national facilities at the nation's disposal.

With the growing concern of low-quality pitches in the nation to host domestic competitions, the likes of Hearts of Oak are almost through with their Popiman Project as well as Asante Kotoko with the Adako Jachie in the Ashanti Region with a few more following suit.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, GFA's communications director, Henry Asante Twum commended the various clubs who have decided to embark on such projects to buttress the efforts of the authorities.

According to him, such initiatives by the clubs are some of the solutions to the issue which is almost beyond the control of the FA.

"The FA is handicapped when it comes to cracking the whip. Especially when it comes to the implementation of the club licensing regime or regulation so sometimes you are compelled to relax things just to allow the clubs to have a field day in certain areas of the implementation.

"I know we will get there. Some of the clubs have taken the initiative to now begin their own project. Hearts of Oak one, Asante Kotoko two, Nations FC in division three, Asekem, and many more," said Asante Twum.