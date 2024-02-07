Ghana FA in an epic meet the press in country's second largest city Kumasi today

Ghana's miserably early exit has left the top brass of the Ghana Football Association facing several questions at Wednesday presser in the country's second largest city, Kumasi.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and his 12-member Executive Council will interact with the media in Kumasi in a bid to offer explanation for the country's early exit from the competition.

The outstanding Ghana FA boss and his council have been unfairly targeted for a rehearsed attacks since the Black Stars exited the competition in Cote D'voire.

Broader issues have also been involved in a dramatic fall from the country's disastrous campaign culminating in a first round exit for the four-time Africa champions.

As the dust settles on Ghana's disastrous campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the nation's football fraternity is embarking on a thorough examination of what went wrong.

The Ghana Football Association (FA) is set to kick off this inquest with a pivotal press conference in Kumasi.

Ghana's journey at AFCON 2023 was fraught with disappointment and frustration.

Despite high hopes and expectations, the Black Stars faltered, failing to secure a single victory and crashing out of the tournament prematurely.

In response to the outcry from fans and stakeholders, the FA has called for a crunch presser in Kumasi.

This gathering aims to provide clarity on the factors contributing to Ghana's dismal performance and to outline the steps being taken to address the shortcomings.

The press conference serves as a crucial moment for the Ghana Football Association to engage with the media and the public, offering transparency and accountability in the wake of the AFCON debacle.

It provides an opportunity for stakeholders to ask pressing questions, voice concerns, and seek reassurances about the future of Ghanaian football.

With emotions still raw and disappointment lingering, the inquest into Ghana's AFCON 2023 campaign promises to be a sobering yet necessary exercise.

The FA's willingness to hold this presser demonstrates a commitment to learning from mistakes and charting a path forward toward success on the international stage.