Ghana FA initiates first payments to Women's Premier League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a significant step in supporting Women's Premier League clubs by disbursing the first tranche of payments for the upcoming 2023/24 Malta Guinness Premier League season.

As part of the package announced during the 29th ordinary congress in Kumasi in July this year, each of the 20 Women’s Premier League Clubs is set to receive Sixty Thousand Cedis (GHc60,000) for their participation in the upcoming league season.

President Simeon-Okraku, during the congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, revealed that the initial payments include Twenty-five Thousand Cedis (GHc25,000) for the 10 clubs in the Northern Zone and Twenty Thousand Cedis (GHc20,000) for the other 10 in the Southern Zone.

The recent disbursement amounts to Four-hundred and Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHc450,000) in total, reflecting the commitment of the GFA to enhance support for women's football in the country.

The 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season kicked off on Saturday, October 28, 2023, ushering in a new era of investment and encouragement for women's football in Ghana.