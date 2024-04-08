Ghana FA initiates free media training for District Football Associations

In a bid to enhance grassroots football development efforts, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled plans to provide complimentary media training to Media Officers representing all District Football Associations (DFAs) across the country.

President Kurt Okraku, who also serves as the Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, announced this initiative following the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The media training initiative aims to empower DFAs' Media Officers with the requisite skills and knowledge to effectively communicate information regarding their activities.

This will facilitate smoother dissemination of updates and news related to grassroots football within their respective districts.

Furthermore, the training program will enable DFA Media Officers to extend their guidance and support to Media Officers representing various Colts clubs operating within their jurisdictions.

Covering a diverse array of subject areas including social media marketing, public speaking, website development and management, video production, and media relations, the comprehensive training curriculum is designed to equip participants with practical skills essential for modern media engagement.

The GFA's commitment to grassroots football development is underscored by this proactive approach, which supplements previous interventions undertaken by the association.

By investing in the capacity building of key stakeholders at the grassroots level, the GFA aims to foster a more robust and interconnected football ecosystem, ultimately nurturing the growth and sustainability of the sport across all strata of Ghanaian society.