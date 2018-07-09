Ghana FA injunction case adjourned to July 12

The Accra High Court has adjourned hearing for an injunction application filed by the Attorney-General against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The case has been adjourned to Thursday July 12, 2018 to allow lawyers for the GFA to respond to the application.

According to the lawyer for the GFA, Abu Juan, their clients were served with the suit late on Friday, and were therefore unable to work on their response on time.

The Attorney General represented by her deputy Godfred Dame, did not oppose the request by the GFA.

This new application follows the expiration of the 10-day injunction secured by the government in the High Court on June 12, 2018.

The government, as part of moves to restructure the GFA as a result of revelations of corruption through Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative piece, commenced some processes including a petition for the dissolution of the GFA.

However, the GFA has challenged the Attorney General’s petition at the High Court seeking for the dissolution.

In an 83-page response to the petition by the AG, the GFA, through their lawyers, among others challenged the capacity of government to dissolve it.

The GFA’s lawyers argued that the Association, as a company limited by guarantee, was not formed in the interest of the public, but purely in the interest of its members and therefore the AG’s petition based on the “public interest” cannot stand.

The GFA lawyers also argue that the AG’s petition was in response to the video of the then president of the association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, where he allegedly took bribes.