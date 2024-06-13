Ghana FA investigates alleged player Impersonation by Real Tamale United

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) disciplinary committee has launched an investigation into allegations of player impersonation by Real Tamale United (RTU) in their match against Dreams FC, played on Wednesday in Dawu.

RTU is accused of fielding unqualified players in their rescheduled week 28 Ghana Premier League fixture, which ended in an 8-1 defeat.

Due to six months of unpaid salaries, RTU's regular players boycotted the match.

In a desperate attempt to avoid forfeiture, RTU's Chief Executive Zakaria Safianu allegedly brought in players from Division Two sides, Galaxy FC and another unidentified team.

The makeshift squad's inexperience was evident, leading to the heavy loss. Adding to the controversy, it was reported that the player credited with RTU’s only goal, Lord Adabo, did not even travel to Dawu.

Despite taking an early lead in the fourth minute, RTU was quickly overwhelmed.

Dreams FC's Agyenim Boateng Mensah equalized and went on to score five goals. Benjamin Bature added two more goals, and Dede Ishmael completed the scoring spree.

In a statement, the GFA announced, "The GFA Prosecution is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged impersonation by RTU players. Once the investigation is complete and the true identities of the players are confirmed, appropriate charges will be brought against any individuals found culpable."

The GFA emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game, stating, "The GFA is committed to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring that all participants adhere to the established rules and regulations."