Ghana FA invites bids for its TV Media Rights 

Published on: 05 December 2019

 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is inviting bids from media organisations for the television broadcast rights for the following competitions:

a. Ghana Premier League;

b. Division One League;

c. Women's Premier League;

d. FA Cup;

e. Women’s FA Cup.

Bidders are allowed to bid for all the marketing assets listed above or any combination of the assets.

Deadline for the submission of bids is 5pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

All complete bids must be addressed to the General Secretary of the GFA before the deadline.

Transparency Note

The GFA wishes to inform the general public since coming into office of the new Executive Council, media organisations have submitted proposals to the GFA.

GFA INVITES BIDS FOR ITS RADIO MEDIA RIGHTS

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is inviting bids from media organisations for the radio broadcast rights/partnership for the following competitions:

a. Ghana Premier League;

b. Division One League;

c. Women's Premier League;

d. FA Cup;

e. Women’s FA Cup.

Bidders are allowed to bid for all the marketing assets listed above or any combination of the assets.

Deadline for the submission of bids is 5pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

All complete bids must be addressed to the General Secretary of the GFA before the deadline.

Source: Ghanafa

