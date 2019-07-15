GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana FA invites clubs for talks on Wednesday to plan for upcoming season

Published on: 15 July 2019
Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association has invited representatives of clubs in the two divisions as well as women's football to plan for the 2019/20 season.

Also, a GHALCA executive has been asked to attend the meeting, which will take place at the Ghana FA Secretariat on Wednesday, 17 July, 2019.

A statement read: ''The Ghana Football Association sends its compliments and kindly requests you to appoint two representatives each from Premier, Division One and Women Football Clubs accompanied by a GHALCA Executive to meet with the GFA officials to discuss the possible start of the 2019/2020 league season.''

