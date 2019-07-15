Ghana FA invites clubs for talks on Wednesday to plan for upcoming season

The Ghana Football Association has invited representatives of clubs in the two divisions as well as women's football to plan for the 2019/20 season.

Also, a GHALCA executive has been asked to attend the meeting, which will take place at the Ghana FA Secretariat on Wednesday, 17 July, 2019.

A statement read: ''The Ghana Football Association sends its compliments and kindly requests you to appoint two representatives each from Premier, Division One and Women Football Clubs accompanied by a GHALCA Executive to meet with the GFA officials to discuss the possible start of the 2019/2020 league season.''