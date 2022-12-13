Ghana FA issues 'nonsense must stop' defamation statement

The Ghana Football Association has issued a stern warning to persons who have targeted the governing body with malicious and defamatory claims, saturated with a "manufacture of a non-existent scandal" about the Black Stars following the team's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars exit from the global showpiece has sparked the naysayers into spontaneous motion, making widespread claims against the leadership of the association, officials and the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA has been forced to issue a strong warning against persons who they believe are maliciously peddling falsehood aimed at courting disaffection for the governing body.

Not backed by any shred of an evidence, some persons have gone into overdrive pontificating corruption and waxing about money grabbing scheme by members of the football association.

There have been claims Black Stars management committee members pocketed $100,000 each while a substantial amount of monies have been shared by the top brass of the football association in the aftermath of the team's exit.

These serious allegations amongst others have the tendency to court public disaffection against the FA and the Black Stars players and could damage the enviable global brand of team.

"The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same, part of an FA statement read on Monday

"The GFA has since kept an open mind and continue to listen and receive comments, suggestions, and ideas from well-meaning Ghanaians both home and abroad for the improvement of the team.

"Unfortunately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.

"While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the destruction of the brand from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.

"The legal forum will provide the opportunity for these persons to bring any evidence to substantiate their allegations.

"The Association will continue to encourage opinions and comments being expressed aimed at improving the team and the brand.

"Once again, the Association wishes to express its profound gratitude to all persons and stakeholders for their positive suggestions and ideas towards the improvement of the team and the Football Association. "

The Black Stars exit from the tournament in the group stage has led to several conspiracy theory claims and tales about money sharing scheme by the FA.