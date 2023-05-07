Ghana FA join FIFA Workshop on African talent development

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) participated in the FIFA Knowledge Exchange Workshop in Algiers, where they discussed talent development and technical leadership in African football.

The workshop brought together representatives from eight major associations across the continent, including Ghana, and was held during the ongoing CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The GFA sent a delegation to the workshop, which included representatives from various departments within the organization.

They were excited to engage with their counterparts from other African nations and share their experiences and best practices in talent development and technical leadership.

Throughout the week-long event, the Ghanaian representatives participated in various discussions, presentations, and workshops aimed at improving football development in Africa.

Excellent week spent at the FIFA Knowledge Exchange Workshop in Algiers to discuss Talent development & Technical Leadership in Africa with 8 MA’s 🇬🇭🇿🇦🇿🇲🇨🇮🇲🇦 🇨🇲 🇩🇿 🇸🇳 present during the CAF U17 AFCON in Algeria #FIFATDSAFRICA 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7hpaSFHAJq — Anthony Baffoe 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@AnthonyBaffoe) May 7, 2023

They exchanged ideas and strategies with other football leaders, learned about the latest trends and innovations, and gained new insights into the challenges facing the sport on the continent.

The GFA delegation, led by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, were particularly excited to attend Afcon, where they watched some of Africa's most promising young footballers in action.