Ghana FA joins in receiving remains of former Sports Minister E.T. Mensah

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the late former Sports Minister and Council of State member, E.T. Mensah, returned to Ghana from South Africa, where he had passed away last week after a period of ill health.

E.T. Mensah, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Ghana Football Technical Centre in Prampram, was 77 years old at the time of his demise.

The ceremony to receive his remains at the Kotoka International Airport saw the presence of representatives from the football family, including GFA President Kurt Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Michael Osekre, as well as various stakeholders and supporters.

E.T. Mensah's contributions extended beyond the realm of sports; he had served as a Minister for Education, a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 to January 2017, and had held ministerial positions in Employment and Social Welfare, Water Resources, Works, and Housing during his career.

Fondly known as ET Mensah, he leaves behind a family of seven children. The Ghana Football Association extends its condolences to the Kley Abodo Family of Prampram and everyone within the football community as they remember and honour the late statesman.